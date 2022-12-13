Village Dirtbags kick off annual Christmas Bikes 4 Kids program
Members of the Village Dirtbags, a group of local mountain bike enthusiasts, are kicking off the 15th annual Christmas Bikes 4 Kids program.
The program, since 2006, has given away bicycles and helmets during Christmas to area military families stationed at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
All helmets and bicycles are purchased through Main Street Cycles in Santa Maria.
Gifts will be distributed between 10 a.m. and noon Dec. 17 at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 2800 Harris Grade in Lompoc.
Funds are currently being raised to help with their mission this Christmas.
Anyone who would like to donate to sponsor a bike or helmet — valued at $200 for both — can do so by sending a check made out to “Bikes for VAFB Kids” to the Village Dirtbags at 511 N. H Street, Suite G, Lompoc, CA 93436.
Applications for 2023 Flower Festival Queen due Jan. 9
Applications to run for 2023 Flower Festival Queen are available at the Lompoc Valley Festival Association office at 414 W. Ocean Ave. and can be downloaded at www.lompocvalleyfestivals.com.
Completed applications must be turned in at the office no later than 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, or emailed with required attachments to office@lompocvalleyfestivals.com
Candidates must be at least 17 years old and won’t reach 21 prior to June 20. Candidates must not currently be pregnant, have ever been married, had a child or have been convicted of a felony. Candidates must also have been residents of the Lompoc Valley for at least a year. This includes Vandenberg Space Force Base, Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills.
For more information, call the LVFA office at 805-735-8511 from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The application can be retrieved by emailing office@lompocvalleyfestivals.com or stopping by the festival office at 414 W. Ocean Avenue and are due by Monday, Jan. 9.
Christmas tree raffle tickets on sale at Lompoc libraries
Christmas trees for raffle are now on display at the Lompoc libraries until Dec. 17.
The majority of trees up for raffle are on display at the Lompoc Library, and two others at the Village Library.
A drawing for winners of each tree raffle will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at the Village Library, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Lompoc Library.
Raffle tickets are on sale for $1 each, or six for $5.
Money raised goes to support the local libraries.
Applications being accepted for $50,000 in scholarship money
The Lompoc Rotary Club will award several $500 and $1,000 scholarships to Lompoc graduates seeking to attend a four-year academic institution or a vocational training school.
The scholarship funds can be used for tuition, supplies, tools, books, transportation and living expenses.
Any student from any high school or home-school in Lompoc is invited to apply by April 1.
Applications are available at Lompoc, Cabrillo and Maple high schools, as well as online at LompocRotary.com.
Lompoc Rotary Club, since its inception in 1925, has granted more than $50,000 in scholarships to college-bound high school seniors graduating from Lompoc area schools.
This year represents the first time scholarships will be awarded to vocational or trade school applicants.
“We have had a lot of success as a club with our academic scholarships in the past,” said Heather Bedford, Rotary president. “But we can do better for people by opening up the process to include two-year programs or vocational or trade schools. Many young adults are finding the benefits of these shorter programs, but they can be very expensive. Our scholarship process will help them.”
Donations to the Lompoc Rotary Scholarship Fund can be made at LompocRotary.square.site