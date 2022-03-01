Volunteers invited to plant trees at River Park on March 12
The city of Lompoc is seeking community volunteers to join "AMPlifying the Urban Forest" — a statewide initiative of the California Urban Forests Council to plant nearly 2,000 trees across 28 participating communities, including Lompoc.
The event is hosted by CAL FIRE AMPlifying and grant partners that include the Lompoc Trails volunteer group and West Coast Arborists.
Volunteers are invited to attend the kickoff and planting event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 12, at River Park, near the first parking lot at Highway 246 and Sweeney Road.
Attendees are being asked to bring their own drinking water, shovels, picks and gloves to participate.
Those who register to become a volunteer will be entered into a raffle to win a guitar made of recycled urban forest wood built by Taylor Guitars.
To register, go to www.volunteermatch.org/search/opp3444696.jsp.
For more information on the project, visit investfromthegroundup.org.
7th annual Spring Garden Tour returns May 7
The Alpha Literary and Improvement Club will present its seventh annual Spring Garden Tour from noon to 4 p.m. May 7, featuring an artful, self-guided tour of five local gardens.
Refreshments will be served at the Lompoc Historical Society during the tour at 207 North L St., Lompoc.
Tickets are $30 per person.
For more information, contact Donna Dimock with Friends of the Lompoc Library at 805-736-3390.
AYSO seeking nominations for board members
The Lompoc American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) is accepting nominations for board members.
Those interested in applying can contact Lompoc Regional Commissioner Meghan Stallworth at meghan5316@icloud.com.
Voting and appointments will be made on Monday, March 7.
Registration open for Lompoc teen conference
The Lompoc Youth Commission will host the eighth annual TOTAL (Teaching Our Teens As Leaders) Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center.
The event — which will feature a keynote speaker and breakout sessions that are designed to teach, motivate, empower, energize and inspire participants — is open to all junior high and high school students.
The conference will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with check-in and a light breakfast. The program will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m.
The featured keynote speaker is Melvin Adams, a two-time NCAA All-American basketball player and team captain of the Harlem Globetrotters.
The day includes breakfast, lunch and breakout sessions.
Preregistration is recommended prior to the event. Registration is $15 per student and can be made by calling the Anderson Recreation Center at 805-875-8100 or visiting 125 W. Walnut Ave. during normal business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Registration also can be completed online at apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.
AARP volunteers offering free tax prep services through April 13
Lompoc AARP Foundation IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers are taking tax preparation appointments from members of the community now through April 13.
The 2021 tax deadline is April 18.
Members of the community are invited to contact 805-717-1302 to set up a tax document drop-off time at a location to be disclosed.
Documents to be left with tax preparers after proof of identification is provided include all 2021 tax documentation and 2020 tax returns.
Once a client's return is completed, pickup will be arranged.
The service is free of charge and open to all taxpayers.
For more information, visit aarp.org/taxdocs.