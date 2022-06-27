Yard beautification contest open for nominations
The City of Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission now is taking nominations for the Lompoc "Spring Yard Beautification Contest."
Judging by the commission is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 30.
Nominations can be submitted by contacting city staff, Ashley Williams at 805-875-8034, or submitting an email to a_williams@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Yards nominated will be judged on visual appeal, maintenance, imagination, water conservation, artistic impact and other new criteria to include more than just flowers.
Only yards that can be seen while in a vehicle from the street will be considered, and no backyards will be judged.
Commission judges may also consider residences and businesses without a nomination.
Winners will be announced on Friday, July 1, city staff said.
Lompoc hospital to host lecture on future of robotic surgery
The future of robotic surgery is here.
General and bariatric surgeon, Dr. Christopher Taglia, will present an informative lecture about the use of robot-assisted surgery Wednesday, June 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lompoc Valley Medical Center's Ocean’s Seven Café.
The event is presented as part of the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation's lecture series.
The Intuitive da Vinci XI Single Console Robotic System has been in use at the hospital for a variety of surgical procedures, including hernia repair, bariatric (weight loss) procedures, colon cancer, gallbladder and more, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Since its inception, the da Vinci has been used at LVMC for almost 150 surgeries and procedures, she noted.
The technology used in minimally invasive surgery, allows physicians to perform many complex procedures with more control and flexibility resulting in shorter hospitalization stays, reduced pain and discomfort for the patient, faster recovery time, smaller incisions and minimal scarring.
As part of the lecture, Dr. Taglia will discuss:
• Applications of Robot-assisted surgery
• Potential benefits of surgical technology
• Predicted changes in robotic surgery
• Videos depicting the technology in use
Masks still are required per California Public Health regulations while inside the hospital, and all visitors will be screened at the entrance.
For more information on the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation, visit lhdfoundation.org.
Lompoc Aquatic Center open daily through Aug. 12
The Lompoc Aquatic Center now is open for recreational swim from 1 to 3 p.m. daily through Friday, Aug. 12.
Recreational swim includes use of the entire activity pool, including the slides, lap pool and the AquaPlay structure.
Presale tickets can be purchased daily at the aquatic center from 12:30 p.m. to 12:50 p.m., prior to doors opening.
The Lompoc Aquatic Center is also available to rent.
Additionally, the city is recruiting lifeguards to work at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
More information can be accessed at www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/parks-recreation/lompoc-aquatic-center, or by calling 805-875-2782.
Lompoc Library partners with CalFresh for cooking workshop series
The Lompoc Public Library is partnering with state agency CalFresh Healthy Living to present a summertime cooking series that aims to educate attendees about the importance of good nutrition and healthy meal preparation.
The series is free and open to the public.
The Garden to Kitchen Cooking series kicked off at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Lompoc Library's Grossman Gallery with themed workshop "Alicia’s Fruity Drinks: You’re one in a melon." Attendees will engage in conversation and a corresponding activity led by Abbi Marrs, community education specialist with Cal Fresh Healthy Living of the UC Cooperative Extension. Recipes are provided.
Three subsequent workshops in the series also will take place at the library and will feature special guests each Wednesday at 2 p.m.
To access the program schedule, go to cityoflompoc.com/library or contact the library at 805-875-8775.
Movies at Ryon Park continue through July 23
The Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division will present Movies in the Park summer programming at Ryon Memorial Park through July 23.
The outdoor family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
Movies will be shown on a giant inflatable screen in the old section of Ryon Park starting at dusk, or 8 p.m., for each showtime.
The remaining shows are "Spiderman: No Way Home" on Saturday, July 9 and an event finale screening of "Clifford the Big Red Dog" on Saturday, July 23.
Families are invited to bring low-back chairs, blankets and snacks, though some movie snacks will be available for purchase at the event.
No vaping, smoking or consumption of alcohol is permitted, and pets are not allowed.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.