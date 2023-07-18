Artesia Museum Schoolhouse open house Saturday
Lompoc's historic Artesia Schoolhouse will hold an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22, for visitors to learn about local history.
The schoolhouse was built in 1876 and was the first county school in use in the Lompoc Valley until its closure in 1961.
On view are old school desks, ink wells, old books and even a dollhouse made to look like Artesia with students at their desks.
The school museum is located at 115 W. Chestnut Ave., and will be open on the fourth Saturday of each month.
There is no charge but a small donation of $1 is appreciated.
For more information, call 805-736-9442.
Lifestyle medicine lecture July 19
The Lompoc Hospital District Foundation’s Community Education Committee in collaboration with the city of Lompoc’s Recreation Department will present a series of free community lectures, with the second lecture in the series slated for 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19.
All lectures are held at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave. Lectures are free and no registration is required.
Ample parking is available.
In the coming lecture, themed “Nutrition and Diabetes Management,” LVMC lead Registered Dietitian Hayley Esdaile will discuss how different foods affect blood sugar and the importance of including whole, nutrient-dense foods for optimal health.
“Diet and diabetes go hand in hand and this class will teach you how to manage your blood sugar while maintaining a diet you enjoy,” Hayley said.
Hayley assists with LVMC’s Bariatric Surgery service. She previously worked as an outpatient and inpatient dietitian, counseling patients on conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and weight loss.
Two coming lectures include: 6 p.m. Aug. 23, with Lois Trudeau Engelhardt, SLPD, CCC-SLP, who will discuss “Speech Pathology: Communication Disorders”; and 6 p.m. Sept. 20, when registered nurse Leslie Kelly will discuss “End of Life Care: The Enlightened Ending.”
Old Town Market continues July 21
Lompoc's summertime Friday event, Old Town Market, kicked off Friday, July 7 and will run through Aug. 11, featuring a new theme each week.
Friday, July 21, is themed "Agriculture and Wine Night" — a Sip Lompoc event.
The event is held from 5-8 p.m. on the 100 block of South H Street, and will feature live music, arts, crafts, food, drinks, and more.
For the weekly schedule, visit lompoc.com/about-us/lompoc-old-town-market
Library book sale slated for July 21
The Friends of the Lompoc Library System will hold a summer book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 21, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Lompoc Library's Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave.
Members of the public are invited.
The book sale will include hardback and paperback books, CDs, videos, DVDs and audiobooks, according to the announcement.
For the first time in over 20 years, the going book rate this year is $1 per inch. All other items will be regularly priced, and a Saturday "bag day" will be held.
Ahead of the event, a special preview sale for members only will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20.
The group is collecting annual dues at the door. Members can bring payment to the special preview event.
For more information about after-sale items or to volunteer with the sale, contact Beth Dunn at 805-315-8988.
Teachers and nonprofit organizations interested in after-sale items are also asked to contact Dunn.
No donations will be accepted the week of the book sale, from July 17-22.
For more information, visit the Friends of the Lompoc Library Facebook page @helpingthelompoclibrary
Author book signing at Chapter Two Bookstore
Children's author and illustrator Melissa Iwai will hold a book signing event at Chapter Two Bookstore on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 12-4 p.m.
Iwai is a Cabrillo High School graduate who lives in New York City with her husband and son.
She has authored several books and is now working on a series of beginning readers books for Harper Collins.
She also works as an illustrator for other authors.
Chapter Two Bookstore is located at 1137 North H St., Lompoc.
For more information, call 805-735-9729