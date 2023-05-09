STEM Expo seeking volunteer judges

The 38th annual Central Coast STEM Expo is seeking volunteer judges to assist with judging student science projects on Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20, at Cabrillo High School.

According to event organizers, a science, math or engineering degree isn’t needed to be a judge or volunteer. Judging will be accomplished in part by Vandenberg Space Force Base scientists and engineers.

