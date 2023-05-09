STEM Expo seeking volunteer judges
The 38th annual Central Coast STEM Expo is seeking volunteer judges to assist with judging student science projects on Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20, at Cabrillo High School.
According to event organizers, a science, math or engineering degree isn’t needed to be a judge or volunteer. Judging will be accomplished in part by Vandenberg Space Force Base scientists and engineers.
The community is also invited to view the projects and share in the exciting work presented by local students, parents, and teachers.
The event is slated from 5-8 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.
Senior Health Expo slated for May 19
Lompoc Hospital District Foundation and other community sponsors will host a cost-free senior health expo on Friday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
The expo is a comprehensive annual event for older adults and their caregivers featuring cost-free health screenings, various activities, and opportunities to learn about nutrition and health, and connect with resources and experts.
Attendees will have access to health checks, including cholesterol and blood sugar, blood pressure, vision and balance testing.
Lunch will be served and door prizes will be given to winners.
Additional sponsors include Lompoc Valley Medical Center, CommUnify, Visiting Angels, CenCal Health, Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (LCVHO), Family Service Agency and Coast Caregiver Resource Center.
Free transportation to and from the event will be provided by City of Lompoc Transit (COLT). Transportation can be arranged by calling 805-875-8098 or 805-736-7666.
For more information about the event, contact 805-875-8098.
Sheep Shearing Day set for May 20
The wooly residents of La Purisima Mission in Lompoc are set to get their annual haircut during the 2023 Sheep Shearing Day event slated for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
During the family-friendly outdoor event, attendees will learn all about wool production during the mission times, as well as enjoy fun activities.
La Purisima Mission State Historic Park is located at 2295 Purisima Road, Lompoc.
To access La Purisima Mission calendar, visit www.lapurisimamission.org/calendar
'The Revolutionists' encore performances set
The Lompoc Civic Theatre will present two last encore performances of French renaissance comedy "The Revolutionists," on Saturday, June 10 and June 17, at the Mission Club in Lompoc.
A three-course French-inspired meal will accompany the show, with a choice from several main courses, according to an announcement.
Written by Lauren Gunderson, the story revolves around four women who boldly seek to change the world during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror, circa 1793-94.
Characters include playwright Olympe De Gouge, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle, "who hang out, murder the journalist Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in the Paris of 1793."
The dark comedy sketch is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how the characters go about changing the world.
The show contains explicit language and may not be suitable for children.
Tickets are $65 for dinner and a show, and advanced payment by check or credit card is required by the Tuesday before each performance.
Reservations can be made online through FreshTix.com, or by calling 805-735-2281.
The Mission Club is located at 4300 Club House Rd.
Grace Temple Church presents Women's Day fashion show
Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church presents Women’s Day Fashion Show and Luncheon at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Mission Country Club in Vandenberg Village.
The event, themed “It’s A New Day and It’s Going to Be Big,” is also seeking volunteers and models to participate in the fashion show.
The event is open to the public, with tickets priced at $45 for adults and $25 for kids under 12.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the church at GTMBCHURCH805@gmail.com