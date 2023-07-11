Library book sale slated for July 21
The Friends of the Lompoc Library System will hold a summer book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 21, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Lompoc Library's Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave.
Members of the public are invited.
The book sale will include hardback and paperback books, CDs, videos, DVDs and audiobooks, according to the announcement.
For the first time in over 20 years, the going book rate this year is $1 per inch. All other items will be regularly priced, and a Saturday "bag day" will be held.
Ahead of the event, a special preview sale for members only will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20.
The group also is collecting annual dues at the door. Members can bring payment to the special preview event.
For more information about after-sale items or to volunteer with the sale, contact Beth Dunn at 805-315-8988.
Teachers and nonprofit organizations interested in after-sale items are also asked to contact Dunn.
No donations will be accepted the week of the book sale, from July 17-22.
For more information, visit the Friends of the Lompoc Library Facebook page @helpingthelompoclibrary
Old Town Market to run through Aug. 11
Lompoc's annual summertime Friday community event, Old Town Market, kicked off Friday, July 7 and will run through Aug. 11, featuring a new theme each week.
July 14 is themed "Performing Arts Night."
The event is held from 5-8 p.m. on the 100 block of South H Street, and will feature live music, arts, crafts, food, drinks, and more.
For the weekly schedule, visit lompoc.com/about-us/lompoc-old-town-market
Lompoc High alumni seek participants for car cruise
This year's Lompoc High School alumni car cruise is set for Friday, July 14 from 5-7 p.m., with a goal to exceed the 2022 event that drew 250 cars and trucks that helped raise $5,000 for the Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, according to event organizers.
The cruise, which is the largest annual fundraiser for the alumni scholarship fund, will take place in conjunction with Old Town Market, which is held every Friday through Aug. 11 in downtown Lompoc.
With funds raised, the alumni association this year will award three scholarships to graduating seniors of Lompoc High School and to a Lompoc High School graduate currently attending a community college, four-year university or state college, or trade school.
Participating vehicles will convene at Lompoc Civic Center and roll down South C Street, westward toward L Street and eastbound on Ocean Ave.
The cost to enter is $20 per vehicle.
For more information and to download the car cruise registration form, go to www.lompochighalumni.com
Lifestyle medicine lecture July 19
The Lompoc Hospital District Foundation’s Community Education Committee in collaboration with the city of Lompoc’s Recreation Department will present a series of free community lectures at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
Starting Wednesday at 6 p.m., the first lecture of the series will feature Jennifer Vineyard, a board-certified Internist, who will speak about “Lifestyle Medicine."
Lifestyle medicine focuses on healthy nutrition, exercise/activity, quality sleep, stress management, having purpose and connection, as well as minimizing harmful substances.
Dr. Vineyard practices internal medicine, lifestyle medicine, osteopathic manipulative treatment (OMT) and palliative care at the Lompoc Health – North Third Center.
The second lecture is slated for 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, when LVMC lead Registered Dietitian Hayley Esdaile will speak about “Nutrition and Diabetes Management.”
“Diet and diabetes go hand in hand and this class will teach you how to manage your blood sugar while maintaining a diet you enjoy,” Hayley said.
“This lecture will help you understand how different foods affect your blood sugar and the importance of including whole, nutrient-dense foods for your optimal health.”
Hayley currently assists with LVMC’s Bariatric Surgery service. She previously worked as an outpatient and inpatient dietitian, counseling patients on conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and weight loss.