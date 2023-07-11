Library book sale slated for July 21

The Friends of the Lompoc Library System will hold a summer book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 21, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Lompoc Library's Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave.

Members of the public are invited.

