Lompoc celebrates 135th birthday Friday
Lompoc will celebrate its 135th birthday with a weekend-long community celebration that kicks off Friday, Aug. 11, during the final Old Town Market held downtown from 5 to 8 p.m.
The special weekend also recognizes the city electric division’s 100th birthday, which will be celebrated via a community bash to be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 (the city’s actual birthday) at Centennial Square Park.
Friday's Old Town Market and birthday celebration will feature the Lompoc Police Foundation's annual Old Town Cruise, vendor booths, food, and birthday swag giveaways.
On Saturday, Aug. 12, the annual Lompoc Police Car Show returns to downtown for year 19 —moving from Ryon Park to Old Town — from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a variety of vehicles on display.
There will be food trucks on-site, a raffle benefiting the Police Explorers, gift raffles and more.
Registration to participate in the car show and cruise is available at https://my805tix.com/e/lompoccarshow
Back-to- school barbecue at Grace Temple
Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a Back-To- School BBQ on Sunday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. "until sold out."
Purchase of a ticket includes a lunch of chicken and ribs offered on a first-come-first served basis.
In addition to lunch, each ticket is valid for one school backpack per ticket per person while supplies last.
Grace Temple is located at 210 South H Street, Lompoc.
For more information, visit Grace Temple's Facebook page.
Skateboard competition set Aug. 19
Lompoc Parks & Rec in coordination with Surf Connection is hosting the town's annual skateboard competition at Lompoc Skate Park at College Park on Saturday, Aug. 19.
The event is open to skaters ages 7 and older, with prizes awarded in each category and age group.
According to organizers, participants must comply with the rules and regulations of the skate park and wear appropriate safety equipment.
Check-in starts at 10 a.m. and the contest begins at 11 a.m. The cost is $5 per person, per event.
Lompoc Foursquare Church will provide refreshments.
Registration can be completed at the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division, 125 W. Walnut Ave.
Pre-registration is encouraged, but on-site registration will be accepted.
The Lompoc Skate Park is located at 305 W. College Ave.
Registration forms can also be found online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation.
For additional information, contact Parks & Rec at 805-875-8100.
Lompoc Aquatic Center closing for maintenance
The Lompoc Aquatic Center will close for routine maintenance on Saturday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 27.
The full-facility closure will affect all regularly scheduled programs including lap swim, swim lessons, swim team practice, recreational swim and water-exercise classes.
The Lompoc Aquatic Center is open daily for recreation swim from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. through Aug. 11.
Members of the public seeking more information on the closure may contact Lompoc Parks & Rec at 805-875-8100.
Swim instructor training offered
The Lompoc Recreation Division will offer swim instructor training classes this month at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.
The deadline to register is Wednesday, Aug. 2.
The classes, which are to train instructor candidates to teach courses in the Lompoc Aquatic Center Swim Lessons Program, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5; and from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.
Candidates must be 16 and demonstrate proficiency at swimming by floating on their back and treading water for 1 minute. They also must demonstrate front crawl (freestyle), back crawl (backstroke) and breaststroke.
Participants will be presented with an overview of the Lompoc Aquatic Center swim lesson programs, stroke techniques and given practice teaching assignments.
The practice teaching assignments will give participants experience in teaching program materials including making presentations, conducting demonstrations, organizing, class management and evaluating participant progression.
Participants also will have the opportunity to shadow an instructor during actual swim classes.
Participants should note that the three-day course only provides the training needed to teach swim classes at the Lompoc Aquatic Center. No nationally recognized certification will be given upon training completion, and the training is not transferable to other aquatic facilities. Participants who complete the training will have the opportunity to apply for a position as a swim instructor at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Registration for the class can be completed at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., by phone at 805-875-8100, or online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation. A valid email address is required when registering for the course.