Housing Update hearing slated for Sept. 13

The Lompoc Planning Commission will give recommendations to the City Council on the adoption of the 2023-30 General Plan Housing Element Update during a regularly scheduled public hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 13. 

The City presented an updated draft housing element to the State of California Department of Housing and Community Development for review on May 11, city officials reported, and now the City Planning Commission is due to review the resulting comments received from the Department of Housing on Aug. 9 as part of a 90-day review period.

