Housing Update hearing slated for Sept. 13
The Lompoc Planning Commission will give recommendations to the City Council on the adoption of the 2023-30 General Plan Housing Element Update during a regularly scheduled public hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
The City presented an updated draft housing element to the State of California Department of Housing and Community Development for review on May 11, city officials reported, and now the City Planning Commission is due to review the resulting comments received from the Department of Housing on Aug. 9 as part of a 90-day review period.
The Planning Commission is expected to make recommendations to the Lompoc City Council based on this review.
The state requires that the Draft 2023-31 Housing Element Update must accommodate 2,248 new housing units within the City of Lompoc between the years of 2023 and 2031, while also including city policies and programs for the development, rehabilitation, and preservation of housing units, and properties being considered for a rezone to meet the required number of housing units.
The Draft 2030 General Plan Housing Element Update is available for public review at envisionlompoc.com
Submission deadline Thursday for library art exhibition
Central Coast artists are invited to submit work samples for possible display at the Lompoc Public Library’s Grossman Gallery.
Submission deadline is Thursday, Sept. 7.
Selected works will be displayed during the 2024 calendar year at the Grossman Gallery in the Lompoc Library, 501 E. North Ave. and a follow up exhibit at the Village Library in Vandenberg Village, 3755 Constellation Rd.
To be considered for these opportunities, area artists must provide a representative body of work, at least six exhibit-ready pieces for evaluation, expression and stylish achievement.
According to the library, the evaluation will be performed by the Lompoc Public Library’s Art Advisory Committee at its Sept. 7 meeting.
Those interested in having their work considered should deliver the exhibit-ready (framed/finished) pieces to the Grossman Gallery between 4 and 4:45 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 7. Work can be picked up at the conclusion of the committee meeting at 5:45 p.m.
According to the guidelines, the committee is seeking a balanced selection of media for exhibition, with each artist exhibition expected to last one to two months.
Exhibits can include two-dimensional painting, photography, and mixed media, and must not protrude more than 6 inches from the wall when hung.
Artists must be a minimum age of 18 years old and from the Central Coast area.
Possible exceptions to the age requirement would be at the discretion of the committee.
One and two person shows are welcome.
For additional information, contact Art Advisory committee chair Sherrie Chavez at 805-757-1485, or library administration at 805-875-8787, or online at cityoflompoc.com/library.
Experience how our food is grown during Farm Day
The day includes behind-the-scenes tours, tractor/trailer rides, tastings, giveaways and kid-friendly activities. With the help of the online Farm Day Trail Map, the public can pick which farms to visit and then map out the day’s driving itinerary.
Farms are in Santa Maria, Santa Ynez Valley, Orcutt and Los Alamos.
Farm Day is free to attend. Tour hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees can tour farms that produce specialty crops, seasonal produce and berries, wine grapes and livestock.
The public can avoid entry lines at each venue by registering in advance at My805Tix (https://my805tix.com/e/sbfarmday). Once registered, visitors show their 805Tix QR code at each location to enter without having to sign in. Plus, they are automatically included in a drawing to win prizes. Winners will be notified on Farm Day.
For more information about Santa Barbara County Farm Day, visit www.SantaBarbaraCountyFarmDay.com or call 805-892-8155. Check the Farm Day website and social media for the latest list of farm participants. No pets allowed.
Pre-registration open for 5K Colorthon
Color is set to fly during the Lompoc Hospital Foundation's annual 5K Colorthon event Saturday, Oct. 28., at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village.
Pre-registration is also open at lhdfoundation.org/color. Cost is $30 per adult; or $25 for each person in a team of four; and $15 for participants ages 5 to 12. Children younger than 5 years old will be admitted free, but will not receive an event T-shirt.
Pre-registration closes Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Participants of all ages — runners, walkers, joggers and anyone desiring to have a fun morning while supporting the foundation's annual fundraiser — will make their way through a non-timed course of “color stations” where volunteers will toss colored powder (dyed cornstarch) at passersby.
Funds raised, via registration and sponsorships, go to help the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation purchase a specialty ultrasound machine for Lompoc Valley Medical Center, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Leading up to the event, various levels of sponsorships are being sought. Information can be found at lhdfoundation.org/color