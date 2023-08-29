Art association hosting fall art show competition
The Lompoc Valley Art Association annual fall art show competition will take place at the Cypress Gallery during the month of October.
The competition is open to all Santa Barbara County artists, 18 years or older, with a variety of mediums accepted.
The community will act as judges, with gallery visitors voting for their favorite pieces in October.
Submissions will be accepted at the gallery on Monday, Sept. 25. Works must be appropriately mounted for display purposes.
The juried show will award cash prizes to first, second and third place winners.
Winners will be announced at the show awards ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 29.
Competition entry forms can be picked up alongside the show prospectus at the Cypress Gallery, or those interested can request it be sent via the gallery's Facebook page.
The Cypress Gallery is open Thursday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is located at 119 E. Cypress Ave.
Registration open for new Jungle Jam Dance Camp
Lompoc Parks & Recreation is taking enrollment for a new one-day dance camp geared toward young animal lovers aged 4-12 years old.
The dance camp is slated for Monday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium, 217 South L St.
Participants will be taught basic dance steps and engage in fun activities and games leading up to a short performance to be presented at the conclusion of the program for family and friends.
Fees for the camp are $40 for Lompoc residents and $48 for non-Lompoc residents.
Registration can be done in-person at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., by phone during regular business hours by calling 805-875-8100, or online a www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation.
Registration for Vikings Classic Car Show open
The new Vikings Classic Car Show will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, in Solvang from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with admission free to the general public.
Other activities during the weekend include a fund raising dinner on Friday, Oct. 6, at Mendenhall Museum of Gasoline Pumps & Petrolina in Buelleton and a Santa Ynez Valley Garage Tour benefiting the Pirate Garage at SYV High School on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The car show will feature a lineup of classic cars and motorcycles, hot rods, sports cars, muscle cars, vans, pickups, and other special interest vehicles.
Car show participant applications, event tickets and additional information are available online at www.vikingcharitiesinc.com/carshow.
Artists invited to submit work for consideration in library exhibit
Central Coast artists are invited to submit work samples for possible display at the Lompoc Public Library’s Grossman Gallery.
Submission deadline is Thursday, Sept. 7.
Selected works will be displayed during the 2024 calendar year at the Grossman Gallery in the Lompoc Library, 501 E. North Ave. and a follow up exhibit at the Village Library in Vandenberg Village, 3755 Constellation Road.
To be considered for these opportunities, area artists must provide a representative body of work, at least six exhibit-ready pieces for evaluation, expression and stylish achievement.
According to the library, the evaluation will be performed by the Lompoc Public Library’s Art Advisory Committee at its Sept. 7 meeting.
Those interested in having their work considered should deliver the exhibit-ready (framed/finished) pieces to the Grossman Gallery between 4 and 4:45 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 7. Work can be picked up at the conclusion of the committee meeting at 5:45 p.m.
According to the guidelines, the committee is seeking a balanced selection of media for exhibition, with each artist exhibition expected to last one to two months.
Exhibits can include two-dimensional painting, photography, and mixed media, and must not protrude more than 6 inches from the wall when hung.
Artists must be a minimum age of 18 years old and from the Central Coast area.
Possible exceptions to the age requirement would be at the discretion of the committee.
One and two person shows are welcome.
For additional information, contact Art Advisory committee chair Sherrie Chavez at 805-757-1485, or library administration at 805-875-8787, or online at cityoflompoc.com/library.