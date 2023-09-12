Lompoc Rotary food drive to support food pantry

The Lompoc Rotary Club is hosting a food drive and collecting canned and dry goods through Saturday, Sept. 16 to benefit the Lompoc Food Pantry.

Collection boxes are located at Inklings Printing Co., at 403 North G. Street (open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.); and at South Side Coffee Co., 105 South H St., which is open daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

