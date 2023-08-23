Community input sought on Local Roads Safety Plan

The City of Lompoc is seeking community input to develop a Local Roads Safety Plan (LRSP), which is designed to help guide the city in the selection and implementation of safety improvements that open up eligibility for funding in future grant applications. 

Community members are invited to provide input via a short Local Roads Safety Plan (LRSP) survey through Wednesday, Oct. 11. Other input sought is information on unsafe driving, walking or biking locations via an interactive map. 

