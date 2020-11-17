You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Active COVID-19 cases slowly rise in Santa Barbara County; 36 new cases reported Tuesday
alert

Active COVID-19 cases slowly rise in Santa Barbara County; 36 new cases reported Tuesday

  • Updated

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 36 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with active cases in the county rising slowly and steadily over the past two weeks. 

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county now is 10,612, with 255 total cases still considered active and contagious, a 148% increase since Nov. 2. This also marks the highest number of active cases since mid-August, according to county data

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county remain among their lowest, despite growing rates of active cases. As of Tuesday, 15 individuals were hospitalized, including five individuals in the ICU, according to county data.

"Over the past two weeks, like the rest of the state and nation, we saw increases throughout our county," Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso said. 

Notable case increases in that time frame have taken place in the South Coast area of Montecito and Carpinteria, the city of Santa Barbara, Goleta and Santa Maria, while cases have decreased in the areas of Isla Vista and Lompoc. 

Around 40% of cases over the past week also have been among individuals between the ages of 18 and 29, according to county data. 

In the city of Santa Maria, 79 out of 4,343 total cases remain active. Seventy-two individuals have died.

In the community of Orcutt, 18 out of 438 total cases remain active. Six individuals have died.

In the city of Lompoc, 21 out of 1,014 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, eight out of 199 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.

In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 10 out of 490 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died. 

In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, public health officials confirmed an additional 71 COVID-19 cases for a total of 5,321 cases.

The number of active cases also continue to climb with no sign of stopping, reaching 731 cases considered active and contagious as of Tuesday.

A majority of San Luis Obispo County's surge in cases has been made up of individuals between the ages of 18 and 29, with a steady daily amount also made up of Cal Poly students living on campus, according to county public health data

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

+4
'We will be heard': Local leaders recognized as fifth Lompoc Peace Prize nominees for social justice action
Local News

'We will be heard': Local leaders recognized as fifth Lompoc Peace Prize nominees for social justice action

  • Updated

The five leaders named, Anthony Vickery, 21, Kongie Richardson, Keith Joseph, 24, Raelyn Person, 23, and Jason Bryson, were responsible for organizing one of Lompoc's largest demonstrations for social justice following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died after a Caucasian police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes on Memorial Day.

Buellton Area CHP officers conducting enhanced patrols
Crime and Courts

Buellton Area CHP officers conducting enhanced patrols

  • Updated

Officers are being deployed on enhanced enforcement patrols along highways 101, 1, 154, 246 and 192, as well as such problem roadways as Ballard Canyon Road, looking for drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs, speeding, making unsafe turns and passing unsafely, the spokesman said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News