Local youngsters can now really feel like actual astronauts, if only for just a moment.

A project that culminated from a partnership between the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum and Vandenberg Space Force Base is complete. 

The museum celebrated the completion of a "celestial ceiling" which, according to Jenn Malone, the executive director at the Discovery Museum, is the final stage of the museum's Vandenberg Launch Experience Exhibit.

061423-smt-news-celestial-cieling-discovery-museum-002.jpg
Children gather Wednesday to watch the Vandenberg Launch Experience at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum. 

