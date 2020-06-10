Additional COVID-19 death announced in city of Santa Barbara
A 13th Santa Barbara County resident diagnosed with COVID-19 has died, public health officials announced Wednesday.

The individual, who lived in the city of Santa Barbara, was in their 70s and had underlying health conditions, according to public health officials. 

No other information was given about the individual.

This is the second death of a COVID-19 patient from the city of Santa Barbara, according to county data. 

In addition to 13 county residents, four inmates confirmed for COVID-19 at the Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc have also died. 

