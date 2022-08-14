After prostate cancer, Larry Dreyer urges men to make that annual exam a priority

Prostate cancer doesn’t turn up lumps and bumps. It doesn’t issue warnings at early stages. It lingers, grows, and without regular exams, can go undetected until it’s beyond treatment.
That’s why Larry Dreyer, of Orcutt, kicks himself a little for putting off his annual physical.
“I wasn’t diligent in getting a new primary care physician after mine retired,” he said.
That put off his annual exam that may have turned up his cancer at an earlier stage.
“It was allowed to grow more than would have been good,” Dreyer said.
But once in line with his new primary care physician, it was all systems go.
“This is my notice to men to make sure you do your annual medical physical because there’s nothing invasive about prostate cancer. There’s no symptoms. And it’s just a blood test every year, it’s that easy, to check (prostate-specific antigen) levels. That’s the way you’re going to know. The earlier they catch it, the more likely they are to be able to treat it,” Dreyer said.
Dreyer first moved to the area in the mid-1980s when he was stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base. As a contracting officer he traveled the world writing contracts for industrial purchases. He returned to the area upon U.S. Air Force retirement in 1997, but work in the private sector again took him away.
In 2016, he retired for good, and chose Orcutt as his home.
“My sister has lived here since the early ’70s, so that was a big draw for me to retire here, plus you can’t beat our climate. It certainly beats anywhere I’ve ever lived,” Dreyer said.
The slow days of retirement were soon interrupted by a form of cancer that was, he said, “a little bit aggressive.”
After his initial diagnosis, Dreyer found his way to Mission Hope Cancer Center where specialists determined “it was further along than it otherwise would have been.”
The plan: surgery.
The reality: COVID-19 pandemic.
“They canceled what they considered voluntary surgeries, so I couldn’t have it removed until October last fall. In the meantime, it moved out of the prostate into the surrounding membrane, so he wasn’t sure he’d be able to get it all,” Dreyer said.
After healing from surgery, another PSA test showed elevated levels of the indicators that flag cancer, so off to radiation he went.
“There’s nothing to it. It’s something like a CT scan machine. You lay on a table; the machine rotates around you and gives radiation. It takes about 20 minutes. The worst part of it is driving to the center and back every day,” Dreyer said.
The Mission Hope staff members make the visits more than bearable.
“Everybody there is just great. They really make you feel welcome. Jasmine’s a wonderful person, very outgoing, very friendly, makes you feel like you have an instant new friend. Monica’s great. Mike, Scott and Jenni all run the machine in the back. They’re very thoughtful and kind. While you’re dealing with something that you’re obviously concerned about, they help you relax. It’s kind of a special camaraderie. They’ve been very efficient, too,” Dreyer said.
He freely admits he’s felt some pretty heavy fatigue as a side effect of his treatment.
“I wasn’t that active before. When I retired the second time, I really retired. I walk the dog several times a day, but I should have done more. Now I feel disinclined to do much except watch TV or read a good book. That’s just the way it is,” he said.