Agreement to protect tiger salamander, allow vineyard near Lompoc

A recently completed mitigation agreement will conserve 320 acres of California tiger salamander habitat while allowing development of a vineyard that's currently underway on the 684-acre property in the Purisima Hills near Lompoc.

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, private equity firm Homestead Capital and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service worked out the agreement with the unidentified land owner that will conserve prime habitat for the federally endangered salamander as well as other wildlife species.

“We worked with the Land Trust and the landowner to come up with an innovative project that not only provides great conservation benefit for the California tiger salamander but also meets the needs and objectives of the local landowners,” said Rachel Henry, a fish and wildlife biologist with the Fish and Wildlife Service field office in Ventura.

Katie Szabo, marketing and communications coordinator for the Land Trust, said the Yellow Foxtrot conservation easement protects grazing land and oak woodlands crucial to the survival of the tiger salamander.