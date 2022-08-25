Shelves are almost stocked at Lompoc's Aldi discount grocery store in preparation for the grand opening event Thursday, Sept. 1, when doors will open to the community at 729 North H St.
The event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m., with free goody bags given to the first 100 customers, according to a company announcement.
The first 100 customers also will receive a "golden ticket" that could be worth $100.
In addition, customers will have an opportunity to enter for a chance to win a $500 gift card between Sept. 1 and 4. One winner will be chosen.
Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
In May 2021, officials announced the new business would share space with recent addition Boot Barn at the former Vons property on North H Street.
Aldi is a family-owned discount supermarket chain known for carrying low-cost proprietary product lines that include fresh produce delivered daily and everyday essentials.