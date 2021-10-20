Firefighters battling the Alisal fire brought containment to 97% Tuesday, completely securing the eastern edge and leaving only a small section of the perimeter left to close at the northwest corner, the U.S. Forest Service said.
The latest damage assessment showed 12 homes destroyed, one home damaged and one other structure damaged by the fire that is now estimated to have consumed 17,281 acres, according to Forest Service data.
No deaths were reported, and only one person was injured as a result of the fire.
Considering estimated suppression costs, damage to county facilities and losses to the economy, the total impact of the fire will likely exceed $80 million, not including the value of the homes.
Fire officials are estimating full containment by noon Monday.
So far, the cause of the blaze has not been determined, but as of Tuesday, the cost to fight it was estimated at $19.5 million, Santa Barbara County Fire Department Chief Mark Hartwig said.
The number of personnel on the fire peaked at 1,731 but was down to 492 Wednesday morning, when firefighters were concentrated on securing the perimeter above Arroyo Hondo, where infrared imaging showed the ridgetops still holding heat in the oak woodland understory, the Forest Service said.
Remaining heat in the southwest canyons around Cañada del Molino was mopped up Tuesday, although firefighters continued to monitor the southern edge of the fire, prompting a warning for motorists on Highway 101 to drive with caution.
But the main effort has shifted from suppression to repairing damage and preparing for rain forecast for this weekend that could cause mud and debris flows on roads within the fire perimeter.
Firefighters were assisted this week by cooler temperatures and higher humidity, but meteorologists said Thursday will be warmer and drier before the weather cools down Friday through the weekend.
Light showers are possible over the burn area Friday and Saturday, with heavier rainfall likely Sunday into Monday, forecasters said.
Los Padres National Forest officials have closed the Santa Barbara Ranger District surrounding the burn area until Nov. 16. A map showing the closed area is available at www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.
Management of the fire was scheduled to transfer from the California Interagency Incident Management Team 1 to the local agency unit as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The fire broke out at 2:10 p.m. Oct. 11 high on the slope above Alisal Reservoir, which gave the fire its name, and at first the flames spread at a moderate rate until they topped the ridgeline.
“I do have to say the fire moved remarkably fast,” Hartwig said. “Because we were focused on evacuation [at first], we could do little line attack.”
Firefighting aircraft also were initially grounded by the erratic winds that were buffeting the area where the fire was burning.
Flames moved rapidly down the south slope and across Highway 101, shutting down both the highway and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, diverting commercial trucks and passenger vehicles and halting Amtrak passenger service.
Hartwig said the three-day shutdown cost California’s economy an estimated $14 million per day.
Because of the terrain and weather conditions, the Alisal fire was designated a Type 1 fire, the most complex type, he said.
But because it can take two days to assemble a Type 1 management team, the local Type 3 team of personnel from Santa Maria, Lompoc, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Carpinteria, Montecito and Santa Barbara fire departments managed suppression efforts for the first two days, Hartwig said.
He also praised the firefighting assistance that poured in from surrounding counties.
“It’s humbling to me that when we ask for help, they come — and they come willingly — and then they put themselves between danger and our community members,” Hartwig said.
Considering the high-value structures and equipment at the Tajiguas Landfill and ReSource Recovery Center, firefighters set up structural protection there Monday afternoon with mostly personnel and little to no water to hold off the flames.
County Public Works Department Director Scott McGolpin said two active fires burned within the facility, one in the biofilter and one in the greenwaste facility, which required cutting through two concrete walls to reach and remove the fuel inside.
“So it was a heroic effort by those folks to save the facility,” McGolpin said, referring to firefighters, Public Works Department personnel and A.J. Diani Construction Co. employees.
McGolpin said six or seven methane wells ignited, and PVC pipe that carries the methane melted. The facility can’t reopen until those are repaired, so trash, recyclables and greenwaste are being hauled to Ventura County.
The Public Works Department estimates the damage plus loss of revenue will total nearly $20 million.
McGolpin said he’s very concerned about Refugio Road, its six or seven summer crossings and the residences along the road because of the potential for rain-caused flooding and debris flows.
He said Public Works plans to put in a three-quarter-mile diversion at the lowest summer crossing and hopes the state will come through with funding to offset the costs.
“We’ve got to be sure those people are safe this winter and not cut off from the community,” McGolpin said.