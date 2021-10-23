Efforts have shifted from suppressing the Alisal fire to repairing the flame-ravaged hillsides of the Gaviota Coast and preparing residents there for potential debris flows from a significant rainstorm expected to blow into the Central Coast this weekend.
The National Weather Service in Oxnard is predicting moderate to heavy rain starting Sunday evening and continuing into Monday, with rainfall totals ranging from 1 to 3 inches in both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
Immediate efforts are concentrated on preventing, or at least mitigating, the mud and debris the rain could send cascading down the canyons within the burn area, particularly along Refugio Road, officials said.
“Individuals who live, work and visit within the Alisal fire burn area should be aware of the threat for flash floods, and mud and debris flows,” said Gina DePinto, Santa Barbara County communications manager.
“It is imperative to understand the seriousness of the situation and prepare to take actions to protect oneself, family, pets and any tenants, visitors and workers,” DePinto said.
Santa Barbara County crews delivered piles of sand and pallets of sandbags to an area on Calle Real near the intersection with Refugio Road for burn area residents’ use to protect their homes.
The County Public Works Department is particularly worried about low-water crossings on the creek in Refugio Canyon and planned to build a three-quarter-mile diversion around the crossing at the bottom.
DePinto said a team of geologists and experts in other areas of science are currently assessing damage and trying to determine how the watersheds will respond to rainfall.
But Jon Frye, engineering manager for the Public Works Department’s Water Resources Division, said following a wildfire, even a small amount of rain has the potential to cause debris flows.
He said county departments have been out clearing creek channels, but he advised residents to be prepared to leave before a debris flow hits.
“Keep aware of your surroundings, keep aware of the weather forecast and plug into readysbc.org and avail yourselves of all the resources available on that website,” he said.
“And keep in touch with your family, your neighbors and be prepared to leave,” he said. “Get prepared now.”
Damage assessment is being done by the U.S. Forest Service Burn Area Emergency Response, or BAER, scientists and Cal Fire’s Watershed Emergency Response Team, or WERT.
The teams will recommend steps to minimize threats, prevent further damage and restore the watershed.
In addition to debris flows in the Alisal burn area, the National Weather Service warned of possible roadway flooding elsewhere as well as gusty winds in the mountains, dangerous seas and high surf.
The number of acres burned by the Alisal fire was reduced Friday, apparently as a result of more accurate mapping, from the previous revised total of 17,281 acres to 16,962 acres, according to U.S. Forest Service statistics.
Containment remained at 97%, as the drawdown of firefighting personnel continued, with the force dropping from 492 Wednesday to 298 Friday morning, Los Padres National Forest officials said.
Smoldering and flames continued to creep in and around islands of fuel along the ridgeline at the northwest corner of the burn area, where the perimeter had not yet been closed Friday, fire officials said.
Santa Barbara County Operational Area Type 3 Incident Management Team is still predicting full containment by Monday.
Cal Fire's Damage Inspection Specialist Team determined 12 homes were destroyed and one outbuilding damaged by the fire, but Santa Barbara County Fire Department said an additional home was damaged, along with structures and equipment at the Tajiguas Materials Recovery Center.
The Santa Barbara Ranger District of Los Padres National Forest remains closed to the public until Nov. 16.