The Alisal fire was finally declared “out” Friday by Los Padres National Forest officials after no smoke, flames or hot spots have been seen for more than 30 days, a U.S. Forest Service spokesman said.
The fire erupted Oct. 11 and burned a total of 16,970 acres before being fully contained Nov. 20. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the spokesman said.
Suppression crews have completed repair on fire lines, but repair work by the Burned Area Emergency Response team will continue over the next few months.
Los Padres officials thanked firefighters, local fire departments and other cooperating agencies for their support and commitment to protecting area communities and natural resources as well as the public for patience and understanding during another challenging fire season.
