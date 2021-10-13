The Alisal fire grew to 14,500 acres Wednesday with 5% containment, as air tanker operations resumed and the number of personnel fighting the blaze doubled overnight from 600 to 1,200, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Monday near the area of West Camino Cielo and Refugio Road in the Santa Ynez Mountains, a short distance away from the Alisal Reservoir, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Crews from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Kern and Ventura counties, Santa Maria and Vandenberg Space Force Base and the U.S. Forest Service have responded.

Forest Service officials are expected to take command of firefighting resources by Wednesday afternoon, according to Los Padres National Forest spokesman Andrew Madsen.

Additionally, five fixed-wing tankers and six water-dropping helicopters are assigned to the fire.

Fueled by gusty winds and old growth vegetation, the fire is located in a sparsely populated area between where the Gaviota fire in the early 2000s and the Sherpa fire in 2016 burned, and in an area that most likely hasn't experienced any fire activity since the 1955 Refugio fire, according to Madsen.

Priorities for officials include structure defense, perimeter control and the reopening of Highway 101 and the railroad, according to Bertucelli.

Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials closed a roughly 24-mile section of Highway 101 from the Highway 1 juncture at Las Cruces to Winchester Canyon/Cathedral Oaks roads until further notice.

Workers on Wednesday were repairing guardrails damaged by the fire in order to reopen Highway 101, according to County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

Alternative routes include Highway 154 between Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley, and Interstate 5.

The Tajiguas landfill is believed to be the only structure damaged in the fire, including its anaerobic digester, the materials recycling facility and piping that carries methane gas, according to County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig.

Officials issued evacuation orders Monday evening for Arroyo Hondo Canyon and the area between El Capitan Beach State Park and West Camino Cielo. An evacuation warning was issued Monday for the area east of El Capitan Beach State Park, west of Dos Pueblos Canyon Road, and south of West Camino Cielo.

An additional evacuation warning issued Tuesday includes the area east of Calle Mariposa Reina, west of Arroyo Hondo, and south of West Camino Cielo.

An emergency evacuation center was established at Dos Pueblos High School, according to County Office of Emergency Management Director Kelly Hubbard. Evacuees needing assistance can contact the American Red Cross at 833-583-3111.

No injuries have been confirmed by officials.

The Earl Warren Showgrounds has been established as an evacuation center for large animals and County Animal Services is accepting small animals at 5473 Overpass Road in Goleta. For animal evacuation assistance, call 805-681-4332.