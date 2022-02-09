The Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria has been declared clear of COVID-19 cases while an ongoing outbreak at the Main Jail has yielded 10 additional cases among inmates this week, a sheriff's spokeswoman said Tuesday.
Cases at the Northern Branch Jail, located at 2301 Black Road near Santa Maria, were first detected on Jan. 22 after 244 inmates were transferred there from the Main Jail. Eleven total cases were detected in the outbreak.
The Northern Branch Jail is considered cleared of its outbreak after five remaining positive inmates were declared recovered and no new cases have been detected since Friday, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Jail officials have confirmed 262 total cases in the outbreak at the Main Jail, located at 4436 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, since it began in early December 2021. Ten cases remain active, 247 have recovered and five were among inmates who have been released, Zick said.
None of the COVID-positive inmates are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the outbreak, 53 inmates reported being symptomatic, 208 were asymptomatic and one declined to answer.
The Sheriff's Office is continuing to work with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department as well as Wellpath to establish and reevaluate plans for health and safety at the Main Jail, according to Zick.
At the request of county public health officials, the state Public Health Department has provided a team of medical officials to assist with testing at the jail through the remainder of the outbreak.
During the outbreak, only symptomatic inmates who test positive have been moved into negative pressure cells in the facility, while those with asymptomatic cases are isolated from the general population in small cohorts. Those who have been exposed to a positive case are also separated from the general population.
Inmates with severe symptoms or underlying health conditions are transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, Zick said.
New inmates continue to be tested upon their arrival to the jail, kept in quarantine for their first 10 days, then tested again before joining the general population. Testing is also conducted when inmates exhibit symptoms or have been exposed to a positive case.
Jail staff have administered more than 780 inmate vaccinations, including many through an incentive program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act that provides $20 to inmates' commissary accounts for full vaccinations and $10 for a booster shot, Zick said.