Update 11:26 a.m. -  All lanes of Highway 1 are open at this time.

Update 10:37 a.m. - Cal-Trans District 5 issued an update to the closure of Highway 1, now listing a hard closure at the Main Gate of Vandenberg Space Force Base. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0