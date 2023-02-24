Allan Hancock College hosted an agricultural technology forum aimed at developing the "next generation of tech-savvy agricultural workers," Thursday.

The college partnered with the Western Growers Center for Innovation and Technology and the California Department of Food and Agriculture to host the half-day event titled "AgTechX Ed."

The forum featured three discussion panels and several keynote addresses covering industry issues, skill identification, education, workforce development strategies and current and future workforce needs.

