In honor of Black History Month, Allan Hancock College hosted its annual celebration titled “A Legacy of Strength. A Future of Hope” on Wednesday.

The event was sponsored by the Associated Student Body Government (ASBG) of Allan Hancock College and chaired by Janae Davis and Edward Lamberson.

The event was held to amplify Black voices, such as keynote speaker Iris Rideau, who has gained recognition as the first Black woman to own a winery in the United States, which is located in Santa Ynez Valley. Rideau recently wrote a book, From "White to Black: One Life Between Two Worlds," a memoir of her life. Through struggles of racial oppression and adversities, she managed to overcome those hardships and shared her knowledge with students on how she accomplished her successes.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0