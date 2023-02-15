Students use the ceramics studio in the Fine Arts Complex at Allan Hancock College Wednesday ahead of its grand opening ceremony scheduled for Feb. 24. The complex, which cost $48 million and features 88,000 square feet of space, has been open to students since January.
The two-story facility consolidates all of Allan Hancock's fine arts and performing arts programs under one roof. The college broke ground on the complex in September 2020 and opened for students and faculty in January.
Funding for the approximately $48.4 million facility was provided by the voter-approved Bond Measure l, the California Community College Chancellor's Office, and a generous donation by the Patty Boyd Foundation.
Bringing a university feel to a community college.
That's what Allan Hancock College is aiming for with its new Fine Arts Complex, which the school claims is a state-of-the-art environment that will help its students feel motivated when pursuing a higher education.
Hancock is celebrating the completion of its 88,000-square-foot Fine Arts Complex with a grand opening ceremony on Feb. 24 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the college’s Santa Maria campus. The event is free and open to the public.
Steven Marshall, the director of facilities at Allan Hancock College, guided a media tour of the new building where he explained the vision and intentionality behind the new building. Also present, representing contractor Reobbelen were project manager Karen Kelly and project executive Jim Kordakis.
Marshall says the complex is a huge step up for Hancock and the community.
“When students step on the campus, they feel like they are at a place of purpose, a place of learning,” said Marshall. “When they walk through these doors we really want them to make that mental transition to a learning environment, instead of anything that they’re dealing with outside the campus and to know they have a good space here.”
The two-story facility includes classroom and office space for the college’s visual arts, multimedia and applied design, photography, film and video, dance and music programs. The complex also includes a 400-seat music venue, dance and music rehearsal spaces, art and pottery studios, student lounge areas and a film screening room.
The Fine Arts department classes at Hancock used to be spread throughout the campus and according to John R. Hood, chair of the Fine Arts Department and a professor of Art & Design, the complex is creating a different atmosphere for everybody with more opportunities for collaboration.
“(Students) can't believe we are all in one building because we were in seven, eight buildings," Hood said. "So they were used to finding the right building, now you're in the right building, it’s just about finding the right class,” said Hood.
The college broke ground on the complex in September of 2020, and the building opened to students and faculty for the college’s spring semester in January. Funding for the $48.4-million facility was provided by the voter-approved Bond Measure I, the California Community College Chancellor’s Office, and a donation by the Patty Boyd Foundation.
“We are here for the community, to give back to the community what they gave to us,” said Marshall. “Without the community, this wouldn't have happened. Without this bond, this wouldn’t have happened and to be able to really see that come back is huge and to invite everybody to enjoy it and be part of it and experience it.”
Marshall highlights that a majority of the subcontractors that put the complex together were local and so the community dollars from the bond measure returned to the community through employment opportunities and through local businesses.
The Fine Arts Complex’s sustainability element is attaining a gold rating from the U.S. Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), according to Marshall. Implementing various design decisions to go green such as having solar panels, light sensors in and out of the building, an HVAC system and hot water storage system that generates hot water during the day.
The design of the building has an industrial-type look and, according to Marshall, this helps yield a lot of open, inviting spaces. Throughout the complex there are sections with seating for students to be able to relax between classes or work on assignments.
Rooms that are dedicated to performances and premiers also include desks for instruction or access to lights and control rooms for hands-on learning of technical elements.
Kelly says the contractors noticed the school was intent on putting its students first with this building.
“Throughout the process that has always been the number one focus, the students,” said Kelly. “It’s just really good to see that kind of environment where everybody’s on the same page, everybody’s working towards a successful building, a successful project with the end goal of all of these students getting the best education they can possibly get here."
The grand opening will kick-off with short speeches and a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by self-guided tours of the state-of-the-art facility and live demonstrations by Hancock’s fine arts students and faculty.
Demonstrations will include dance performances, pottery throwing, student theater makeup demos, live music, student film and animation screenings, live drawing and painting.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.