Allan Hancock College hosted a reception for its fine arts students Thursday to showcase works of art that are currently on display at the Ann Foxworthy Gallery.

The reception featured student-artists whose work is in the show, which runs through May 12, and live performances by students in Hancock’s dance program.

The showcased works include traditional two- and three-dimensional pieces, digital media arts displays and works from students studying animation, dance, photography and music. 

041323-smt-news-ann-foxworthy-gallery-002.jpg
