041923 AHC Award

A delegation of Hancock employees and administrators accepted the 2023 American Council on Education Fidelity Investments Award for Institutional Transformation on April 14 in Washington.

 Contributed

Allan Hancock College was one of two colleges awarded a 2023 American Council on Education Fidelity Investments Award for Institutional Transformation on April 14.

The award was created to recognize institutions that responded to "challenges in higher education in innovative and creative ways," according to a press release from the school.

Hancock was presented the award and a $10,000 prize at ACE’s annual meeting in Washington. Texas Women’s College also received an award at the event.

