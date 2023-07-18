Alma Rosa

The Alma Rosa Winery hike benefits mental health. The "Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction" will be held Saturday at the 628-acre estate.

 Contributed, Alma Rosa

The Alma Rosa Winery "Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction" will be held Saturday, July 22 at 9 a.m.

The walk/run event is purposed to raise awareness and funds for mental health research and treatment.

Members of the community are invited to walk a 4.5-mile course with three rigorous quarter-mile inclines across Alma Rosa's 628-acre estate located in Santa Barbara County's Sta. Rita Hills near Buellton.

 

