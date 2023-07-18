The walk/run event is purposed to raise awareness and funds for mental health research and treatment.
Members of the community are invited to walk a 4.5-mile course with three rigorous quarter-mile inclines across Alma Rosa's 628-acre estate located in Santa Barbara County's Sta. Rita Hills near Buellton.
Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy a glass of wine and other non-alcoholic refreshments at the top of the estate, while taking in the sweeping hilltop views of the region.
One hundred percent of funds raised will benefit the One Mind and the Mental Wellness Center of Santa Barbara. In addition, Bob and Barb Zorich, owners of Alma Rosa, will be matching donations dollar for dollar, and up to $35,000 for each charity, for a total of $70,000, an event spokeswoman said.
The cost to register is $55 per participant, and donations are welcome. Tickets for a private luncheon will also be available for purchase.