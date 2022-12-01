With it being held at a new location, the Altrusa of Golden Valley’s Magical Christmas Trees fundraiser is a hidden gem.
Walking through the Kia dealership doors in Santa Maria, locals may be surprised to see the showroom has been transformed into a magical Christmas forest of trees. In total, 39 decorated trees packed with gifts and surprises are available for a holiday raffle.
The 11th annual fundraiser is being held at the Kia auto dealership and proceeds from the event go back into the community and benefit student scholarships, teacher grants, veterans, kids in foster care and more community-based grants from Altrusa of Golden Valley.
The foundation has recently approved grants for Delta High School outreach, Orcutt Academy band and the Mid-Coast Veterans Alliance. For the past several years, it has also supplied go-bags to junior high kids in need.
Local residents are encouraged to come look at the trees and purchase raffle tickets to enter for a chance of an early Christmas gift. Tickets are available now, Mondays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets are available for just one dollar, but for every five tickets a participant will receive one free ticket.
“They have done a really nice job,” said Lorene Yoshihara, a retired teacher from Santa Maria High School. “It's the fact that the group gives back to the community. I know this group does a lot of teacher grants and they help many groups in the community. It's an all-around good organization.”
Each tree sponsor spent a minimum of $350 for the magical Christmas tree display, but the sponsors are known to be generous and personable with the themes and gifts that are under the trees.
Amongst the trees, gifts that can be found are fishing gear, kitchenware, gift cards, kids toys, board games and more.
The fundraiser is open until 5 p.m. Dec. 10. By 6 p.m. that day, winners will be announced during a virtual drawing and will also receive a call to be informed about the prize and pick-up details.
The tree that is sponsored by Altrusa is known as “The Giving Tree” and is dedicated to the memory of Janet Arriola, a late Altrusa member.
“She and her husband Mike's ‘Steppin' Out’ band had sponsored a Christmas tree for at least eight years. She loved Christmas and it was always a favorite among the trees,” said Diane Araujo, the treasurer and director of the Altrusa foundation. “She was an office manager with Santa Maria-Bonita School District for over 20 years. We miss her and her Christmas spirit.”
Altrusa International of Golden Valley’s group members believe, even in tough times, Santa Maria is a very giving community.
“We are blessed because we have a community that gives and so we give back. It’s an awesome place, this community, even in tough times,” Araujo said.
Kia staff members were happy to see the holiday cheer that has taken over the auto dealership, including General Manager Rodrigo Duran, who says staff members participate in the raffle and bring their partner or families in to take it all in.
“The feedback from people has been great. It has even gotten some of our customers to come back in,” Duran said. “It’s nice to see them after they’ve purchased a vehicle, come back in and see all the nice stuff we're doing for our community.”
This is the first year that Golden Valley has not been able to secure a location in the mall even though it has hosted the annual event there for the previous 10 years.
“When Altrusa reached out for us to host their event, we were all familiar with Altrusa because it’s been around for many years,” said Duran. “We grew up going to their events in the mall. When we heard about the opportunity, the entire management team raised their hands and we all counted in.”
Kia is now offering a promotion where customers that come in and test drive a vehicle will receive one free ticket to enter in the raffle.
Altrusa International of Golden Valley is a nonprofit organization that prides itself on volunteering in the community and its mission aims to enrich the lives of those it helps through the commitment of service, education and literacy.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.