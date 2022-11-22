Just in time for the holidays, Altrusa’s Festival of Trees is back — at the mall, upstairs and catty-cornered from Macy’s.
They officially open on Friday this week, but kicked off their fundraising marathon with a Sponsor Appreciation Reception on Nov. 18.
Altrusa invited sponsors of trees to a preview of the holiday panorama and provided drinks and an array of appetizers and sweets. Sponsors decorated artificial trees and provided the wide array of “gifts” that come with the trees.
Twenty-five gloriously and elegantly decorated trees, aglow with lights and laden with gifts that would make Santa’s eyes pop, are being raffled off. Tickets are $1 each, and are dropped into buckets in front of the tree the ticket buyer wants to win.
This holiday wonderland is a feast for the eyes of kids and adults alike.
“Generous, generous, generous,” exclaimed event co-chair Letitia Kossuth. “People have been so generous.”
“Last year we made a whopping $72,000, the most ever,” said her husband, Chuck Kossuth. While not an official member of Altrusa, Chuck considers himself “a member by proxy,” because his wife enlists his services as needed.
All guests were given a complimentary raffle ticket. Chuck announced the winners for gift cards from places like the Olive Garden, Panera and Ulta.
As next door neighbors of board member Patti Elswick, Teri and Allan Hansen could not help developing an interest in Altrusa. They have taken to donating a case of wine to the reception and Allan offers up his services as a bartender.
Traditionally, Altrusa of the Central Coast has had their affair at the mall but this year, when Altrusa wanted to negotiate space the mall had no empty store spaces (except for the old Sears building, which is not suitable).
Event co-chair Kossuth said she was frantic looking for a venue. As luck would have it, the space at the mall in a prominent location did turn up. Spaces that are subject to less foot traffic cost Altrusa a significant sum. The proceeds of the Festival of Trees are given back to community non-profits in the form of grants.
“The Santa Maria Town Center Mall has been wonderful in working with us,” said Altrusa member Brenda Corona Daigle. Location is everything. The mall benefits from the traffic generated by the Festival of Trees and the Festival of Trees benefits from the traffic in the mall.
Among the treasures gathered beneath and beside the trees are items like pizza ovens with accoutrements, cookware sets from All-Clad and KitchenAid mixers.
There are toys as well as all kinds of attractions for kids – a very large stuffed Snoopy sits beside the Peanuts tree while bicycles and a treasure trove of games are scattered about.
This year's event sports a first for an under-the-tree gift: a doggie stroller! It is surrounded by pet supplies.
A gift selection full of Star Wars memorabilia will make many a heart go pitter-patter, but Darth Vader can’t spoil Christmas with this dynamite collection.
There are gift cards attached to some trees, and one tree offers a check for $1,000, another a $1,0000 vacation at Shaver Lake.
Winning raffle tickets will be picked on Dec. 11 starting at noon.