Just in time for the holidays, Altrusa’s Festival of Trees is back — at the mall, upstairs and catty-cornered from Macy’s.

They officially open on Friday this week, but kicked off their fundraising marathon with a Sponsor Appreciation Reception on Nov. 18.

Altrusa invited sponsors of trees to a preview of the holiday panorama and provided drinks and an array of appetizers and sweets. Sponsors decorated artificial trees and provided the wide array of “gifts” that come with the trees.

