American Veterans United will hold a general monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at the American Legion Post 211, 636 North H Street in Lompoc.
The group is a local nonprofit organization that advocates for active-duty service members, veterans and their families.
Veterans seeking help with benefits and claims are encouraged to attend. Masks are required to attend.
Merchandise will be for sale at the meeting, and a 50/50 raffle will take place afterward.
The American Veterans United meetings are usually held the fourth Saturday of each month.
For more information, contact Henry Alfaro at 805-529-1313 or email avuinc@yahoo.com.