Amtrak will require reservations for Pacific Surfliner during Thanksgiving week

An expected increase in travelers on Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner route around the Thanksgiving holiday has prompted the company to require reservations on the trains that travel between San Luis Obispo and San Diego counties, an Amtrak spokesman said.
A reservation will be required to travel on the Pacific Surfliner starting Monday, Nov. 23, and continuing through Monday, Nov. 30, to help manage capacity and allow customers to distance themselves from each other onboard.
Pacific Surfliner trains serve San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, and additional cars are being added when possible to increase the number of available seats on select trains.
However, ticket sales are limited to ensure adequate space onboard each train for physical distancing, so available seats onboard Pacific Surfliner trains may sell out. Customers are therefore encouraged to plan ahead and book early, the spokesman said.
The Rail 2 Rail program will be suspended during that period as well, so monthly Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted onboard Pacific Surfliner trains.
Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used during that period, but multiride ticketholders will be required to confirm each trip, by train and date, through the Amtrak RideReserve program on Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app or an Amtrak agent prior to traveling during the reservation period.
The spokesman said a number of new safety and cleaning measures have been implemented at Amtrak stations and on trains. For more information, visit pacificsurfliner.com/safety.
