Andrea Sauceda was surrounded by love and support as she entered the world of cancer treatment.
Her preschool students peppered her with hugs and curiosity as her long locks were shorn, then shaved. She found fellowship in the Mission Hope Cancer Center support groups and dietician service. When she was too tired to get out of bed, she was greeted by her snuggly 4 year-old.
And then there was prayer.
“My faith is a big part of how I was able to get through this year. God was good to me and helped me get through it,” she said.
Sauceda, a teacher at Pacific Christian School, felt the lump in her breast while showering in spring 2022.
“It felt a little odd; something I hadn’t felt before,” Sauceda recalled.
She called her gynecologist to check on it.
“Initially we weren’t too concerned because I was only 38 and I didn’t have any other symptoms,” Sauceda said.
She thought the mammogram and ultrasound were just precautionary. Instead, she was called back for an MRI and biopsy which confirmed her Stage 1 Invasive Ductal Carcinoma.
“Through hard times and hard moments you’re capable of more than you could imagine. People always say, ‘I don’t know how you do it.’ But there’s just something that happens when you’re diagnosed. You’re stronger than you think. You have to fight and push through and see the positive,” Sauceda said.
She said Mission Hope was quick to step in to its support roll as she was “thrown into this whole journey.”
“The surgeon (Dr. Colleen O’Kelly Priddy) explained everything to me, and the people there are so loving and caring and helpful. They just want to help you push through this hard time, and that’s a big part of what helped get me through it. It could have been so much worse,” Sauceda said.
A successful surgery removed the mass that was less than 2 centimeters, but because of her family history and cancer type she also went through chemotherapy and radiation.
She met with a dietician and checked out the Mission Hope Appearance Center where she picked up some beanies and scarves in preparation for her impending hair loss.
“I knew it was going to come out, so I cut my hair to my shoulders — it used to be down to my stomach — so I could get used to the idea. Then as it started coming out, I cut it in steps before I finally shaved it,” Sauceda recalled.
The incremental approach to losing her hair made the transition easier than she had anticipated losing a full, lush head of hair would be.
“Some people get really sad or it’s really hard, but I built it up to a point where I embraced it, I was ready. When I shaved it, I was, like, ‘I got this! I’m rockin’ this bald head! Like, dude!’ It was such a cool moment when I shaved my head,” Sauceda said.
That shiny head became a topic of curiosity for her students. Though she’d taken 12 weeks off to focus on chemo and healing, she stopped in to school now and again to visit.
While students were discovering her myriad looks in the fall, she was undergoing seven weeks of radiation and finding support in a newly developed young women’s cancer support group at Mission Hope.
“I tried to take advantage of everything Mission Hope had to offer through recovery, whatever I could do to help me through this journey,” Sauceda said.
A social worker checked on her throughout the treatment, and a dietician provided nutrition education, but her favorite find was the support group.
“It took some time for me to open up to it. I was nervous, but my nurse navigator, Melissa, started a group for younger patients, other women in my age group going through this same stage of life, the same challenges with work and family, and cancer,” Sauceda said.
The meetings weren’t all deep sharing, hugs and high fives. There were activities to go along with those meetings: charcuterie board building, yoga, wreath making, and more.
“It was an opportunity to get together, do something fun while we talked and, if we were up to it, talking about where we were in our treatment and how it was working for us. Sometimes we don’t even talk about cancer, just life. It’s been a great part of helping me through what’s been for me a hard time, and I’ve met some incredible women,” Sauceda said.
As she returned to schoolwork in the fall, returned to circulating in the community, Sauceda began feeling self conscious about her head in spite of the love and support of her husband, Joey Sauceda, and children, 13-year-old Selah and little Shiloh.
She got in the habit of wearing wigs again, and her students were quick to catch on.
“They never knew what they’d find when they came to school. Sometimes I’d wear a short one, a long one, but the pink one is my favorite,” Sauceda said.
At Christmas, one of her students bought her a rainbow unicorn wig.
“That’s just the sweetest thing to know I wear wigs and want to give me one. Of course I wear it, and the kids just love it so much,” Sauceda said.
Her care through Mission Hope continues with regular scans and maintenance.
“There are so many resources and so much help. Mission Hope offers so much for people facing cancer. They’re there to help you. You don’t have to do it alone,” Sauceda said.