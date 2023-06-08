Local community leader Angel Ramos was recently honored at Leadership Lompoc Valley's annual graduation ceremony and presented with the organization's coveted Dick DeWees Leadership Award after being nominated two years prior.

As a result of the program being postponed in 2021 due to the pandemic, the Leadership Lompoc Valley board voted to roll over Ramos's nomination, marking 2023 as the program's official return.

"All were overjoyed to finally celebrate him at this year’s festivities," organizers said.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

1
0
0
0
0