Anglers of all ages turn out for 26th annual fish derby at Cachuma Lake

Hundreds turned out over the weekend for the 26th annual Neal Taylor Nature Center Fish Derby at Cachuma Lake where dozens of participating anglers took home more than $15,000 in cash prizes and merchandise.

Center Executive Director Julie Anne McDonald said the event drew 599 registrants — up from last year, coming out of pandemic-induced delays.

McDonald called the weekend a "great success" after dozens of contestants were declared winners in categories that included heaviest trout caught, heaviest crappie caught and heaviest bass caught. 

Fish derby volunteers measure the catches at the 26th annual Neal Taylor Nature Center Fish Derby held April 15 and 16 at Cachuma Lake.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

