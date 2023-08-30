In the early 1990s, Allan Hancock College was largely known as Santa Maria’s vocational training school.

That was before Ann Foxworthy came to town.

In 1992, Hancock’s board of trustees named Foxworthy, then 49, as its next superintendent/president. During her 13-year tenure through her retirement in 2005, she led a transformative expansion of the college into a modern institution poised for the demands and challenges of the 21st century.

