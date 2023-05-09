Allan Hancock College's Viticulture and Enology Club held its annual 5K fun run last weekend.

The event is used to promote the Viticulture and Enology program at the school and funds raised will go into program activities through networking and promotions within the local wine industry on the Central Coast.

Check in time for the race started at 8 a.m. Saturday at the entrance of Hancock College track at the football field.

