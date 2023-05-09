Allan Hancock College's Viticulture and Enology Club held its annual 5K fun run last weekend.
The event is used to promote the Viticulture and Enology program at the school and funds raised will go into program activities through networking and promotions within the local wine industry on the Central Coast.
Check in time for the race started at 8 a.m. Saturday at the entrance of Hancock College track at the football field.
The general entrance fee was $45. It was $35 for students and staff members.
Each participant received a shirt and a medal upon completion. The race started at the track starting line and included 10 laps there before continuing outside the football field and finishing at the campus winery.
The agribusiness program teaches students the art and science of growing grapes (viticulture) and making wine (enology). With offerings including multiple degrees and certificates in viticulture, enology, wine and food pairing, and wine business, students are prepared to enter the wine industry, improve professional skills for the purposes of promotion, and/or transfer to a university.
Classes are taught by industry professionals with a hands-on approach. Hancock has state-of-the-art labs, an on-campus working vineyard and a bonded winery.