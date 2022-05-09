Festivalgoers packed Lompoc's Ryon Memorial Park over the weekend despite gusty northwesterly winds that picked up Saturday during the 69th annual Flower Festival.
In what marked a near return to local tradition, the event kicked off Friday afternoon with carnival rides, vendors, food booths and live musical performances by local talent and continued through Mother's Day on Sunday.
The festival, which was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, did not include the annual Flower Festival Queen Parade that typically is held the Saturday of that weekend.
The Lompoc Flower Festival Association, which organizes the event, cited financial constraints as the primary reason for the parade's cancellation this year.
Queen Division Chair Sue Beltran in a March interview said that a full return to tradition is expected next year as the festival is already on the calendar with Parks and Recreation for June 2023, and a queen parade is in the works.