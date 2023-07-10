As the weather continues to heat up, so does car show season.

The 12th annual Mad Bomberz Car Show was held Sunday at Pioneer Park in Santa Maria and the event also featured a special performance.

The annual car show featured just about any type of classic car. There was plenty of American muscle from the 1960s and '70s. There were some lowriders with hydraulics and even some "kustom" sleds. Of course there were plenty of "bombs" — classic American cars, like the Chevrolet Special Deluxe or Chevy Fleetline, from the mid-1940s that are kept in a more original state, typically decked out with plenty of lights, horns, mirrors and other chrome attachments.    

