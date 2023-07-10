As the weather continues to heat up, so does car show season.
The 12th annual Mad Bomberz Car Show was held Sunday at Pioneer Park in Santa Maria and the event also featured a special performance.
The annual car show featured just about any type of classic car. There was plenty of American muscle from the 1960s and '70s. There were some lowriders with hydraulics and even some "kustom" sleds. Of course there were plenty of "bombs" — classic American cars, like the Chevrolet Special Deluxe or Chevy Fleetline, from the mid-1940s that are kept in a more original state, typically decked out with plenty of lights, horns, mirrors and other chrome attachments.
Sunday wasn't just about the cars, though. The City of Santa Maria's Recreation and Parks Department also joined up with the Mad Bomberz Car Club for a special presentation of the Concerts in the Park series where the group Mestizo performed.
Proceeds raised from the car show will go to People for Leisure and Youth, Inc. (PLAY), a non-profit public benefit corporation committed to promoting public welfare and education through the acceptance of contributions for use in enhancing, maintaining and promoting the recreation, leisure and parks services offered by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department
There were also plenty of food trucks and other vendors and attendees also had the chance to see the upgraded inclusive playground facilities at Pioneer Park. Santa Maria's Concerts in the Park series continues Sunday, July 16 at Rotary Centennial Park with the performance of Sound Investment at 1 p.m. A July 30 presentation of the concert series is set for July 30 at Centennial Park to feature Babylon Rockers.