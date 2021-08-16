Dignity Health and insurance company Anthem reached an agreement for a new multiyear contract on Monday, one month after a dispute between the two entities left thousands of residents unable to receive their regular in-network care.

Failure to reach agreements on health-care rates by July 15 left Dignity Health locations including Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital suddenly out of network for residents with Anthem insurance.

“We are pleased to continue working with Dignity. While we understand this wasn’t easy for consumers, it was necessary for us to stand firm as part of our efforts to help slow the sharp rise in health-care costs,” said John Pickett, regional vice president of provider solutions for Anthem Blue Cross. “We value our relationships with providers, which are important to creating choices for our consumers and fulfilling our mission of improving lives and communities."

Dignity Health Medical Foundation President and CEO Robert Quinn stated last month that reaching an agreement was crucial to ensuring that residents could continue to receive affordable care and doctors could continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

This story will be updated with more information.