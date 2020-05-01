Antibody testing by commercial labs begins at Marian, Santa Barbara County labs

However, the wait for Emergency Use Authorizations from the Food and Drug Administration has delayed the arrival of antibody tests in labs, with county Public Health officials refusing to utilize tests not currently authorized or under review.

Antibody tests produced by commercial lab LabCorp are also in use at Pacific Diagnostics Laboratories in Santa Barbara, and Quest Diagnostics began offering Abott's IgG antibody serology test last week.

According to Dr. Stewart Comer, director of Pacific Diagnostics Laboratories, the lab began gathering samples and running tests for patients throughout the Central Coast earlier this week.

"We have referred to LabCorps, on behalf of several individual physicians from Thousand Oaks to [San Luis Obispo], over 100 tests since we started this week," Comer said.

Quest's tests, provided both Abbott and EUROIMMUN, both 99% specificity, according to Quest officials.

Abbot's test has received FDA authorization, and EUROIMMUN has been approved for emergency use while awaiting review by the FDA.