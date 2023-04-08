If the Global Forecast System (GFS) and European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) models verify, Santa Barbara County will likely experience little precipitation for the remainder of the month.
This could mark the end of the rainy season for our region. Historically, about 0.90 of an inch of rain falls in Santa Maria during April, tapering off to less than 0.40 of an inch in May.
It's worth noting that historical rainfall patterns do not always hold true, as weather patterns can shift and change over time. However, it's helpful to know past trends and monitor current weather forecasts to make informed decisions about water usage and other precipitation-related activities.
However, as Porky Pig would say, "That's All, Folks!”
A weakening cold front will produce gentle winds, varying amounts of clouds, and mild temperatures, with most Central Coast locations dropping to the high-40s on Saturday morning.
Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) northwesterly winds and mostly clear skies, except for areas of low marine clouds along the coastline will develop on Saturday afternoon and night.
Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds will produce a clear sky on Easter Sunday morning, with high temperatures reaching the high-70s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez), the mid-70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) and the low-70s along the beaches by the late morning and afternoon, so far, the warmest temperatures of 2023.
The northwesterly winds will increase to fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) levels on Monday; consequently, temperatures will cool, and areas of low marine clouds with pockets of fog and mist will develop along the coastline Monday night into Tuesday morning.
With increasing clouds, a dry cold front will move through the Central Coast on Tuesday afternoon. In the wake of this departing cold front, moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph with gusts to 50 mph) northwesterly winds will develop later on Tuesday into Wednesday, decreasing to strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) levels on Thursday into Friday.
These winds will bring a cooler airmass to the Central Coast, with high temperatures only reaching the 60s.
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
48/65 48/76 51/70 51/67 47/62 42/61 44/64 45/68
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
45/68 46/78 52/73 50/72 46/66 40/63 41/67 44/72
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
49/62 47/74 49/66 49/64 46/60 43/60 44/63 46/67
Break out your thickest wetsuits; seawater temperatures will range between 51 and 53 degrees through Monday, decreasing to 49 to 52 degrees on Tuesday through Thursday due to increasing amounts of upwelling caused by the gale-force northwesterly winds along the coastline.
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 15-second period) is expected along our coastline from Saturday afternoon into Monday.
Increasing northwesterly winds along the California coastline will generate 9- to 11-foot northwesterly (320-degree, shallow-water) seas (with a 3- to 5-second period) on Tuesday through Wednesday, becoming a 7- to 9-foot (320-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) on Thursday, further decreasing to 5- to 7-feet by Friday.
This Date in Weather History (April 8):
1926 - 7 & 8 of April, the lightning-set oil depot fire on Tank Farm Road, San Luis Obispo boiled over and engulfed 900 acres.
Many tornado vortices resulted from the intense heat of the fire. One such tornado traveled 1,000 yards, picked up a house and carried it 150 feet, killing the two occupants inside.
There were reports of burning oil reaching Avila Beach from San Luis Cheek.
John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.