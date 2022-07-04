Lompoc has for the 32nd year been recognized as a "Tree City USA" by the Arbor Day Foundation for demonstrating higher levels of tree care and community engagement during the calendar year.
The city joins 158 other communities throughout the state that at the minimum meet the program’s four standards: maintain a tree board or department, have a community tree ordinance, spend at least $2 per capita on urban forestry, and celebrate Arbor Day.
According to Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation, "tress bring shade to our homes and beauty to our neighborhoods" and provide vital economic, social and environmental benefits.
The Tree City USA program was started in 1976 and is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
For more program information, visit available at arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.