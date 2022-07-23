A strong and persistent 1,037 millibar Eastern Pacific High, centered about 1,600 miles to the northwest of the Central Coast, combined with a thermal low over the Central Valley will continue to produce a typical summer weather with night and morning marine low clouds and pockets of fog and mist in the coastal regions.

Saturday’s fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds will produce clearing skies along the coastline with highs in the 60s. This weekend’s high temperatures will range from the high 60s to the low 70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) and the mid to high 80s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez). In fact, these temperatures will continue through the end of the week, with no extreme heat anticipated.

The afternoon northwesterly winds will decrease to gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) levels on Sunday into Tuesday; consequently, the marine layer will be more persistent (No-Sky July) along the immediate coastline. The marine low clouds will spread inland during the night and morning with areas of fog and pockets of mist, clearing by the afternoon.

0
0
0
0
0