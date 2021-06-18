Santa Barbara County public health officials are trying to track down the 12% of county residents who received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine but failed to get the second shot required to ensure maximum protection against the virus.
While some residents reported receiving their second dose at a different site than their first, approximately 28,000 people could not be reached at all and are considered to have "completely missed" their shot within the recommended time frame, Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said
"We are all very invested in connecting with those who have missed their second dose," Do-Reynoso said, adding that all vaccine providers are following up with residents to ensure they complete their series.
New countywide data regarding missed second doses mirrors data from early May when officials noted that 15% of residents who received first doses at certain sites in Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Santa Maria never returned for a second dose.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that second vaccine doses should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible, within 21 days for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days for Moderna. However, if delays are imminent, a second dose still can be reliably administered within 42 days, or six weeks.
Along with those who did not receive a necessary second dose, county Health Officer Dr. Ansorg estimates that around 20% of county residents, approximately 89,300 people, have no interest in pursuing a vaccine at all and are not expected to receive one.
"I am pleading to those people who are still on the fence — take the jump and get vaccinated," Ansorg said.
However, the health officer said he remains optimistic about his goal of 70% of county residents age 12 and up receiving at least one dose of the vaccine by the end of the month.
As of Friday, approximately 66% of residents have received one dose of the vaccine, according to county public health data.
Despite widespread openings this week across California as COVID-19 case rates drop, officials warned residents of the dangers associated with engaging in certain activities when unvaccinated.
According to Ansorg, all 12 county residents currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including three individuals in the intensive care unit, did not get the vaccine.
The confirmation of five additional COVID-19 deaths in June, including three over the past two days, following over a month of no deaths also serves as a reminder of the virus' danger.
County officials plan to continue offering mobile vaccine clinics in collaboration with community groups through at least the end of June, and at the Santa Maria Fairpark — the county's last mass vaccination site — through the end of July.
COVID-19 vaccines are free and open to all residents age 12 and up regardless of documentation status.
To make a vaccine appointment for an individual or group, visit myturn.ca.gov. Dates and times for mobile vaccine clinics throughout Santa Barbara County are available at publichealthsbc.org/vaccine.