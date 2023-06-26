Lompoc police arrested a 31-year-old man following the brush fire that broke out near the city's Allan Hancock College campus on Sunday.
At 10:44 a.m. on June 25, Lompoc Police Department dispatchers received 911 phone calls about a brush fire near the Lompoc campus of Hancock College and the Lompoc Fire Department and Santa Barbara County Fire responded and began battling the blaze. The Vandenberg Fire Department also assisted and a county helicopter was requested to help put out the fire.
The southbound lanes of Highway 1 leading into Lompoc were temporarily shut down.
At about 11:24 a.m., the Lompoc Fire Department requested assistance from the Lompoc Police Department near the old drive-in theater as they believed they identified a possible suspect associated with the fire, according to Lompoc Sgt. Jorge Magana.
Once officers arrived, they determined the subject was in fact related to the fire and placed him under arrest, Magana said. This individual was identified as Claudio Nava Santiago and he was booked into the Lompoc Police Department Jail and is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.
At 1:17 p.m. Sunday the southbound lanes were reopened and traffic resumed its normal path of travel.
Anyone that may have further information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Lompoc Police Department.