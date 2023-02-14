The digital artwork of Lompoc Valley Middle School graphic design students is featured in the City of Lompoc's 2023 utility conservation calendar which is now available to the public at no cost, while supplies last.
Each month, including the cover and back pages, showcases artwork by seventh and eight grade students who participated in the project which promotes water and electricity conservation.
The calendar theme is “What do you do to help conserve water and energy, or how do you help with environmental sustainability in Lompoc?”
"I think it is fabulous for the students to have the opportunity to apply their learning to a real-life situation that could inspire a career-driven dream for the future," said LVMS art teacher Peggy Andrews.
Students who participated were given a pizza party provided by Andrews, and were also recognized by Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne and Utility Conservation Coordinator Steven Valle at LVMS with tokens of appreciation from the city, a copy of the calendar, a sketch book, a $15 gift card to use towards art supplies, and other goodies.
Remaining copies of the utility conservation calendar are available at Lompoc City Hall, the Lompoc Library and Anderson Recreation Center.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.