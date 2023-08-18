As Hurricane Hilary moved north Friday toward a potential landfall near Southern California, storm impacts on the Central Coast remained uncertain.
But emergency services agencies were urging Santa Barbara County residents to be prepared, especially those living below wildfire burn scars, and vineyard owners were anxiously waiting to see if the storm would cast rain on the Central Coast, a situation that could severely damage their crops.
Hilary strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane Friday, packing winds of 140 mph, but National Weather Service meteorologists said as the storm travels north, it will weaken to a tropical storm when moves over cooler waters.
An upper-level low pressure area west of San Francisco and an area of high pressure over the Rocky Mountains were channeling the storm to a landfall in northern Baja California or near San Diego in Southern California.
Forecasters said the likely storm track would be east of the Sierra Nevada but could be up through Central California.
However, they said rain and wind would hit Southern California hard, and rain could extend as far northwest as Lompoc and Santa Maria, which would take a toll on wine grapes.
“It would not be good,” said Kevin Merrill, of Mesa Vineyard Management, which manages vineyards up and down the Central Coast, noting such rain could make some of the grapes unusable.
“We’re having a tough time with mold anyway, and if [the grapes] get all wet with rain, it would really exacerbate that,” he said.
But Merrill pointed out damage would hinge on how much rain, if any, actually falls on the local vineyards.
If it’s enough, he said, growers would have to put some material, like sulfur, on the vines to help dry out the fruit.
“It really depends on what the weather is like after [the storm] goes through,” Merrill added. “If it gets windy, that would help dry them out.”
The National Weather Service office in Oxnard said the major impacts from the storm would be in Southern California, particularly in mountain areas where up to 7 inches of rain could fall.
However, the office also issued a flood watch for the foothills above Santa Barbara, Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria and for the eastern Santa Ynez Mountains in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday through 11 p.m. Monday.
Those living below wildfire burn scars were warned to be especially wary of heavy rainfall, particularly during thunderstorms expected Sunday and Monday, and potential debris flows.
The city of Goleta was taking the threat seriously, warning residents to prepare for flooding and opening up sandbag distribution centers at two of its fire stations.
“The National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center are forecasting the potential for Hurricane Hilary to impact Central and Southern California counties, including any area within Santa Barbara County,” the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery said Friday.
“Moderate to heavy rain, strong winds, coastal storm surge and erosion, and hazardous sea conditions are possible,” the agency said on its website. “These conditions may start locally as early as Sunday afternoon.”
The National Weather Service extended forecast for northern Santa Barbara County as of Friday afternoon called for a 30% chance of rain Sunday, with less than a tenth of an inch expected; a 70% chance of rain Sunday night and a 60% chance Monday, with heavy rain likely Monday night.
The forecast also included a chance of thunderstorms Sunday and Sunday night, with thunderstorms likely Monday, decreasing to a slight chance Tuesday.