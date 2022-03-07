Four people sustained injuries Monday following a head-on collision near Cachuma Lake, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
The collision was reported shortly before 2 p.m. in the 2300 block of Highway 154, just east of the entrance of Cachuma Lake.
Both lanes of Highway 154 are blocked and vehicles commuting from Santa Barbara are being asked to turn around at Paradise Road.
The incident involved a white BMW S6 sedan that had four passengers and a gold Lexus that had two passengers, according to broadcasts. It wasn't immediately clear which vehicle's passengers sustained injuries.
Emergency broadcasts indicated that at least two injured passengers were stable and will require hospitalization while two other passengers required immediate medical attention.
Several emergency units responded, including a Santa Barbara County Fire Department battalion commander and medical engine.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.